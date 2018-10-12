Carson Wentz led the Eagles to a 34-13 rout of the New York Giants on Thursday at MetLife Stadium. Here's a look back at how the game unfolded in our live chat.
14:52 4th — Eagles 34, Giants 13: Jake Elliott extended the Eagles' lead again with a 30-yard field goal.
6:10 3rd — Eagles 31, Giants 13: Saquon Barkley ripped off a 50-yard touchdown run.
7:15 3rd: Eagles offensive line stalwart Jason Peters was ruled out for the rest of the game with a biceps injury.
8:42 3rd — Eagles 31, Giants 6: Alshon Jeffery caught a shovel pass from Carson Wentz for a touchdown that capped off a 12-play, 75-yard drive.
0:02 2nd: Jake Elliott was short with a 54-yard field goal attempt just before the end of the first half.
0:23 2nd: Aldrick Rosas was short with a 52-yard field goal attempt.
1:34 2nd — Eagles 24, Giants 6: Jake Elliott kicked a 33-yard field goal to extend the Birds' lead.
4:22 2nd — Eagles 21, Giants 6: Carson Wentz threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz, capping off a drive that included a 58-yard pass play from Wentz to Nelson Agholor.
5:44 2nd — Eagles 14, Giants 6: Aldrick Rosas kicked a 21-yard field goal.
13:30 2nd: Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones was ruled out of the rest of the game after suffering a hamstring injury.
1:28 1st — Eagles 14, Giants 3: Corey Clement capped off a six-play, 44-yard drive with a one-yard charge up the middle for a touchdown.
10:06 1st — Eagles 7, Giants 3: Aldrick Rosas kicked a 33-yard field goal for the Giants' first points of the game.
13:15 1st — Eagles 7, Giants 0: The Eagles got off to a big start, first on defense, then on offense. Jordan Hicks batted an Eli Manning pass into Kamu Grugier-Hill's hands, and Grugier-Hill took the interception 24 yards the other way. Three plays later, Carson Wentz threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery.
