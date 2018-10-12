13:15 1st — Eagles 7, Giants 0: The Eagles got off to a big start, first on defense, then on offense. Jordan Hicks batted an Eli Manning pass into Kamu Grugier-Hill's hands, and Grugier-Hill took the interception 24 yards the other way. Three plays later, Carson Wentz threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery.