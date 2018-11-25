The Eagles hope to rescue their season today as they take on Eli Manning and the New York Giants at the Linc this afternoon at 1 p.m.. The Eagles easily handled the Giants in a 34-13 win back on Oct. 11, and the Giants haven't won in Philadelphia since Chip Kelly's rookie season in 2013. Despite that, our Eagles beat writers aren't all that confident in the Eagles' chances.
Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch and Les Bowen all predict that the Giants will walk out of Philadelphia today with the win, which would be a demoralizing loss and all but eliminate the Eagles from any serious chance of making the playoffs. Only Zach Berman picked the Birds to eek out a 26-24 win, writing, "I'm not ready to bury the Eagles yet."
National experts are also split on the game, but appear to be a little more optimistic about the Eagles' chances.
Eight of ESPN's ten self-proclaimed NFL experts pick the Eagles to beat the Giants, but NFL analyst Louis Riddick and ESPN The Magazine writer Seth Wickersham both think "big blue" will pull off the upset. ESPN Eagles reporter Tim McManus also thinks the Giants will top the Eagles.
Over at CBS Sports, all but one of their eight NFL experts predicted the Eagles will take care of business this afternoon. The lone exception is columnist Pete Prisco, who predicts that "Eli Manning will light up the Eagles" in a shootout. But Prisco is only 3-7 picking Eagles games this season (including incorrectly picking the Giants to beat the Birds back in Week 6), so there's that.
Here's everything you need to know to watch today's game:
When: Sunday, Nov. 25
Where: Lincoln Financial Field
Time: 1 p.m. kickoff
TV: FOX (Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, Shannon Spake)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Streaming: FOX Sports app (requires cable subscription), FutboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app and Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: Walt Anderson
Week 12 FOX 1 p.m. coverage map, via 506 Sports (blue is Giants-Eagles):
As with every game, staff writers Zach Berman, Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Our Eagles live blog, moderated by Jonathan Tannenwald, will launch at 12:50 p.m. Notes and observations about the game will be at philly.com/eagles and in our Early Birds newsletter.
Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live at 12 p.m. Ed Rendell, the former Pennsylvania governor and Daily News columnist, will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live following the game. End Game, hosted by Marc Farzetta will wrap up the day.
As far as local network pre-game shows go, FOX 29 will air Fox 29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m. (featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin) and CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 10:30 a.m. (featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall and Pat Gallen). NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells) and Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick).
Because the Eagles are playing at 1 p.m., the few football fans in Philadelphia not watching the Birds are blacked-out from seeing the New England Patriots take on the New York Jets on CBS.
At 4:25 p.m., fans in Philadelphia (and everywhere else across the country outside of Indianapolis and Miami) can watch the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Denver Broncos on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo – both on short rest after calling the Bears 23-16 win over the Lions on Thanksgiving – will call the game.
At 8:20 p.m, Sunday Night Football will pit Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers against Kurt Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. After getting Thanksgiving off to rest (replaced capably by NBC's studio crew of Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison), Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will return to the booth for the call.
• Thanks to several injuries, the Eagles secondary is so thin that wide receivers had to play defense during practice. Les Bowen writes it's likely the Eagles' starting cornerbacks will be an undrafted rookie and two little-used journeymen.
• With all the focus this week on the Eagles' battered secondary, Bob Ford reminds us how bad the team's run defense has been over the last five games.
• Zach Berman explores how Carson Wentz is attempting to rebound from the worst game of his career.
• Defensive lineman Tim Jernigan is ready to complete his journey from herniated disk surgery to season debut against the Giants. "[Bleep], I'm blessed to play football again," Jernigan said on Friday.
• Will Golden Tate finally get a chance to make a difference for the Eagles offense? Les Bowen writes that offensive coordinator Mike Groh is struggling with integrating Tate.
• After a slow start, Eli Manning has played well over his last two starts, completing over 73 percent of his passes for 419 yards and five touchdowns. He also hasn't thrown an interception over that span.
• Former Penn State standout Saquon Barkley, who is sixth in the NFL with 728 rushing yards, is licking his chops to take on an Eagles run defense that's given up 344 yards rushing over the past two games.
Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 6
Eagles 18, Atlanta Falcons 12
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27, Eagles 21
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 23
Eagles 20, Indianapolis Colts 16
Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 30
Tennessee Titans 26, Eagles 23
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 7
Vikings 23, Eagles 21
Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 11
Eagles 34, Giants 13
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 21
Panthers 21, Eagles 17
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 28
Eagles 24, Jaguars 18
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 4
Bye week
Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 11
Cowboys 27, Eagles 20
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 18
Saints 48, Eagles 7
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 25
1:00 p.m. – New York Giants at Eagles (FOX)
Week 13: Monday, Dec. 3
8:15 p.m. – Washington Redskins at Eagles (ESPN)
Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 9
4:25 p.m. – Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (FOX)
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 16
8:20 p.m. – Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (NBC)
Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 23
1:00 p.m. – Houston Texans at Eagles (CBS)
Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 30
1:00 p.m. – Eagles at Washington Redskins (FOX)