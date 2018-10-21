The Eagles will take on the Carolina Panthers this afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field, and fans watching at home on Fox will hear a familiar voice calling the game.
Charles Davis, who is calling today's game alongside play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert (his normal partner, Kevin Burkhardt, is part of the network's World Series coverage) and sideline reporter Pam Oliver, has been part of Fox's No. 2 booth since 2017. But these days, fans are probably more familiar with Davis' voice thanks to his role as the in-game analyst on Madden football alongside Brandon Gaudin.
"It's weird and pretty cool. There's not a single weekend that I work where there's not a reference or a discussion that somehow involves Madden," Davis told the Inquirer and Daily News. Often, it's current and former players that approach Davis knowing he's the voice of Madden with one thing on their mind: getting their in-game ratings improved.
"I remember I was at a meeting and [Hall of Fame] running back LaDainian Tomlinson approached me and asked, 'Who do I need to talk to about my rating?'" Davis said. "These retired guys have competed their whole life, so it's not like they're going to stop competing… so the Madden ratings are like the last measuring stick in a lot of ways."
For what it's worth, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz's Madden rating currently sits at 86, down a point since the start of the season. Not surprisingly, the team's highest-rated player in Madden remains defensive tackle Fletcher Cox with a 94 overall rating.
Here's everything you need to know to watch today's game:
When: Sunday, Oct. 21
Where: Lincoln Financial Field
Time: 1 p.m. kickoff
TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Charles Davis, Pam Oliver)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Streaming: FOX Sports app (requires cable subscription), FutboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app and Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: Clete Blakeman
As with every game, staff writers Zach Berman, Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Our Eagles live blog, moderated by Jonathan Tannenwald, will launch at 12:50 p.m. Notes and observations about the game will be at philly.com/eagles and in our Early Birds newsletter.
Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live at 12 p.m. Ed Rendell, the former Pennsylvania governor and Daily News columnist, will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live following the game. End Game, hosted by Marc Farzetta will wrap up the day.
As far as local network pre-game shows go, FOX 29 will air Fox 29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m. (featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin) and CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 10:30 a.m. (featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall and Pat Gallen). NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells) and Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick).
Early risers can tune in to CBS on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. to watch the Tennessee Titans take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium in London. It's the second of the NFL's three London games this season (the Eagles will play in London next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars).
Following the Panthers-Eagles game on Fox, fans can switch over to CBS to watch the Dallas Cowboys take on the division-leading Washington Redskins at 4:25 p.m. Despite being an NFC game (Fox owns the rights to the NFC package), Cowboys-Redskins is airing on CBS due to the league's "cross-flex" rules, allowing the game to have a larger afternoon audience.
"I can't even contain my excitement," CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz told the Washington Post. who last called a Cowboys-Redskins game on Dec. 26, 1993, in Dallas alongside Randy Cross. This time around, he'll be joined in the booth by former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.
• How are the Eagles going to deal with Cam Newton? Fletcher Cox told Les Bowen the key to last year's victory was making Newton uncomfortable in the pocket. "The game last year, we got after him really good with a four-man rush, with the guys up front."
• Jason Peters is a future Hall of Famer, but does the aging offensive tackle still have it? Jeff McLane examined the film and came away thinking Peters' struggles have been overstated.
• Zach Ertz is playing like the best tight end in the league. According to Zach Berman, Ertz is on a historical pace to finish with 128 catches for 1,280 yards.
• Former Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith will face his former team on Sunday coming off his best game of the season. Last week against the Washington Redskins, Smith caught five passes for 43 and a touchdown for the Panthers.
• The Panthers are starting two backup tackles on Sunday: Chris Clark and Taylor Moton. Zach Berman writes the pair have played well enough this season, but they have tough assignments against the Eagles defensive ends.
