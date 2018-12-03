Because ESPN is only available to cable subscribers, the NFL requires that a simulcast of the game is syndicated on a broadcast television station within the local market of the teams that are playing, in this case Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. The league opened up bidding rights on the game in the offseason to all local OTA broadcasters, and 6ABC ponied up the most attractive bid. 6ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Co., which holds an 80 percent stake in ESPN.