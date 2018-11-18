Does anyone think the Eagles can pull off a massive upset against Drew Brees the high-flying New Orleans Saints down in the Superdome this afternoon?
Las Vegas certainly doesn't. As my colleague Ed Barkowitz reported, The Eagles are 8- or 8.5-point underdogs (depending on which New Jersey line you're using), just the seventh time since 1993 the defending Super Bowl champion is an underdog by seven or more points.
Our Eagles beat writers are also down on the Birds' chances. Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, Jeff McLane and Zach Berman all predict an Eagles loss this afternoon (Bowen thinks the Saints will win by 26 points). Down in New Orleans, all the Saints beat writers at The Advocate also predict a Saints victory (the staff of the Times-Picayune have yet to publish their predictions).
Despite the doom-and-gloom surrounding the Eagles' chances, I did come across some optimistic Philadelphia sports media figures actually predicting a Birds upset. 94.1 WIP sports talker and former Eagles linebacker Ike Reese told listeners on Friday he predicts Carson Wentz will lead the Eagles to a last minute 30-27 victory over the Saints. 6ABC's Jeff Skversky also predicted an Eagles upset, as did NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank.
Former NFL general manager and current podcast host Mike Lombardi also picked the Eagles to pull off the upset. But it's worth remembering that Lombardi's last bold Eagles prediction was that Doug Pederson would go down as the worst Philadelphia head coach since Roy Rubin led the Sixers to a 4-47 record.
Here's everything you need to know to watch today's game:
When: Sunday, Nov. 18
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
Time: 4:25 p.m. kickoff
TV: FOX (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Streaming: FOX Sports app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app and Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: Carl Cheffers
As with every game, staff writers Zach Berman, Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Our Eagles live blog, moderated by Jonathan Tannenwald, will launch around 4:15 p.m. Notes and observations about the game will be at philly.com/eagles and in our Early Birds newsletter.
Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live from Xfinity Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia at 3 p.m. Ed Rendell, the former Pennsylvania governor and Daily News columnist, will join the crew back in the studio for Eagles Postgame Live following the game. End Game, hosted by Marc Farzetta, will wrap up the day.
As far as local network pre-game shows go, FOX 29 will air Fox 29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m. (featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin) and CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 11:30 a.m. (featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall and Pat Gallen). NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells) and Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick).
With the Eagles' late kickoff, football fans in Philadelphia have their choice between two games at 1 p.m.
On CBS, the Pittsburgh Steelers hope to avenge last year's sunning playoff loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars down in Florida (Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be calling that game). Over on FOX, the Dallas Cowboys hope to keep the momentum going against Penn Charter-grad Matt Ryan and the disappointing Atlanta Falcons (Kevin Burkhardt and Madden voice Charles Davis have the call).
• Despite his limited role last week, Ed Barkowitz writes that Golden Tate has been money against the Saints.
• The Eagles defense will need to force turnovers against the high-flying Saints offense for the team to have any chance of winning. But as Les Bowen writes, the Birds rank 30th in the NFL in takeaways (and Brees has thrown just one interception this season).
• Why are the Eagles wearing green on the road? Katie McInerney writes it's because Doug Pederson lost a bet with Sean Payton.
• On a more positive note, Zach Berman writes that even if the Eagles lose to the Saints, they still have a chance to make the playoffs: "They need to win out in the division games… If they win their four division games, the Eagles would have at least eight wins and Washington would have at least five losses."
• Last year, Drew Brees set the NFL's single-season completion record at 72 percent. This year, he's completing 77 percent of his passes, and he'll face a banged-up Eagles secondary missing a couple of starters.
• New Saints wide receiver Brandon Marshall (signed after Dez Bryant went down with a reported Achilles tear) practiced all week, but it's unclear if he'll get any playing time against the Eagles. "That's coach's decision," Marshall told The Advocate.
Eagles regular season schedule
Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 6
Eagles 18, Atlanta Falcons 12
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27, Eagles 21
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 23
Eagles 20, Indianapolis Colts 16
Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 30
Tennessee Titans 26, Eagles 23
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 7
Vikings 23, Eagles 21
Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 11
Eagles 34, Giants 13
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 21
Panthers 21, Eagles 17
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 28
Eagles 24, Jaguars 18
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 4
Bye week
Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 11
Cowboys 27, Eagles 20
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 18
4:25 p.m. – Eagles at New Orleans Saints (FOX)
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 25
1:00 p.m. – New York Giants at Eagles (FOX 29)
Week 13: Monday, Dec. 3
8:15 p.m. – Washington Redskins at Eagles (ESPN)
Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 9
4:25 p.m. – Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (FOX)
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 16
8:20 p.m. – Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (NBC)
Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 23
1:00 p.m. – Houston Texans at Eagles (CBS)
Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 30
1:00 p.m. – Eagles at Washington Redskins (FOX)