That stands for keep it simple, stupid. And that's essentially what Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said to defensive backs coach Cory Undlin and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz late in the second quarter — minus the stupid part — after the defense and its New Kids on the Block secondary left Giants tight end Rhett Ellison wide open for a 20-yard completion, then had several players out of their gaps two plays later on Saquon Barkley's 51-yard touchdown run, which gave the Giants a 19-3 lead at the time.