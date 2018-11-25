10:38 1st — Giants 6, Eagles 0: After the Eagles failed to stop the Giants on 3rd and 9, New York kept going down the field and Saquon Barkley scored on a 13-yard catch-and-run pass play. The Eagles had 12 players in their huddle before the extra point, and the Giants took the yardage and went for two. Malcolm Jenkins batted away an Eli Manning pass to stop the conversion attempt.