Get live updates and analysis as the Eagles host the New York Giants from our reporters and columnists in the press box at Lincoln Financial Field, and share your thoughts on the action in our live chat with Jonathan Tannenwald.
6:51 3rd — Giants 19, Eagles 14: Jake Elliott kicked a 28-yard field goal.
0:17 2nd: As the Giants drove toward the Eagles' end zone, Malcolm Jenkins intercepted an Eli Manning pass to stop New York from scoring again.
1:04 2nd — Giants 19, Eagles 11: The Birds finally scored a touchdown, as Zach Ertz caught a pass from Carson Wentz and took it to the end zone for a 15-yard score. They went for two, and Corey Clement ran in the conversion attempt.
4:06 2nd — Giants 19, Eagles 3: Saquon Barkley tore up the Eagles' defense on a 51-yard touchdown run.
5:19 2nd — Giants 12, Eagles 3: Jake Elliott kicked a 42-yard field goal to get the Eagles on the board. Doug Pederson notably chose to not go for it on 4th down and 3 at the Giants' 24
9:38 2nd — Giants 12, Eagles 0: Aldrick Rosas kicked a 51-yard field goal.
3:13 1st — Giants 9, Eagles 0: Aldrick Rosas extended New York's lead with a 25-yard field goal. On the Eagles' prior drive, what would have been a 52-yard touchdown run by Josh Adams was negated by a holding penalty on Jason Kelce. The Eagles ended up punting.
10:38 1st — Giants 6, Eagles 0: After the Eagles failed to stop the Giants on 3rd and 9, New York kept going down the field and Saquon Barkley scored on a 13-yard catch-and-run pass play. The Eagles had 12 players in their huddle before the extra point, and the Giants took the yardage and went for two. Malcolm Jenkins batted away an Eli Manning pass to stop the conversion attempt.
Get insights on the Eagles delivered straight to your inbox with Early Birds, beat writer Zach Berman's newsletter for Eagles fans. Click here to sign up.
Our mission is to provide top-notch coverage for the best fans in sports. We can't do it without your support. Join us: philly.com/birds