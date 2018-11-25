Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas is active against the New York Giants, although after missing the entire week of practice because of knee/ankle injuries, it's unknown how much Douglas will play.
The Eagles' inactives cornerback Jalen Mills and Sidney Jones; defensive back Avonte Maddox; linebacker Jordan Hicks; offensive lineman Matt Pryor; and quarterback Nate Sudfeld.
Mills (foot) and Jones (hamstring) were both declared out. Maddox (knee) and Hicks (calf) were also declared out ahead of the game.
The Eagles' cornerbacks for this game are Douglas, Chandon Sullivan, De'Vante Bausby, and Cre'von LeBlanc. Only Douglas was on the active roster at the beginning of the season.
The safeties for the game are Malcolm Jenkins, Corey Graham, Tre Sullivan, and Deiondre' Hall.
Without Hicks, the Eagles will likely use Nigel Bradham as the defensive play-caller and will turn to Nate Gerry as the middle linebacker in the base defense.
Tim Jernigan will make his season debut at defensive tackle.