–Wentz had just one rushing attempt for six yards and no rushing first downs against the Saints. It was the first time he didn't have at least one rushing first down in a game since the Eagles' Week 4 loss to Tennessee, which was just his second start since coming back from his knee injury. He has nine rushing first downs in his eight starts this season. He had 26 in 13 starts last year. He is averaging just three carries per game this season. He averaged 4.9 last year.