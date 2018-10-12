The Eagles had not scored more than 23 points in a game yet this season. They reached 24 by halftime. They totaled only seven first-quarter points through the first five games. They scored on the opening drive and had 14 points by the time the second quarter started. Carson Wentz played to the MVP standard he set last season and the defense swarmed Eli Manning. The Eagles moved to 3-3, giving them the most wins in the NFC East, and they now have extended rest entering next Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. They won't be hearing much criticism or concern leading up to it.