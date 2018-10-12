The Eagles reversed course in an important NFC East matchup against at the New York Giants on a short week with a 34-13 win Thursday night. The defense forced turnovers and gave Eli Manning's a rough night, the offense returned to 2017 form with Carson Wentz at the helm, and the Eagles' claimed the highest win total in the division.
How did the offense, defense and special teams perform? Paul Domowitch offers his grades, and then you can award your own.
RUSHING OFFENSE: With Jay Ajayi out for the year, Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement stepped in and did a competent job against a Giant defense that came into the game ranked 27th against the run and 25th in opponent rush average. Clement had a nice 14-yard first-quarter run that preceded his one-yard touchdown run.
GRADE: B
PASSING OFFENSE: Carson Wentz had a near-perfect game, completing 72 percent of his attempts, throwing three TDs and running his streak of passes without an interception to 136. He completed 13 of 14 third-down passes, including nine for first downs, and had three red-zone TDs, including two to Alshon Jeffery.
GRADE: A-plus
RUN DEFENSE: The Eagles had major problems with rookie Saquon Barkley. Barkley rushed for 130 yards on 13 carries against a defense that had held its first five opponents to 66.4 yards per game on the ground and 3.4 yards per carry.
GRADE: D
PASS DEFENSE: Working with an early lead, the Eagles did a nice job on Eli Manning and the Giants passing game. They sacked him four times and didn't allow a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 1. Kamu Grugier-Hill's first-quarter interception set up the Eagles first touchdown.
GRADE: A-minus
SPECIAL TEAMS: DeAndre Carter had 23- and 19-yard punt returns. Punter Cam Johnston had a 48.0 net average. The Eagles gave up a season-high 32-yard kickoff return to Jawill Davis. Jake Elliott was 2-for-3 on FG attempts, missing a 54-yarder.
GRADE: B-plus
OVERALL: After two straight losses, this was a game the Eagles had to win. They came out and took control early, putting up 24 first-half points, and never looked back. The offense regained its red-zone and third-down mojo, and the defense did a terrific job of shutting down the Giants' passing game. The only negative was the 130 rushing yards they gave up to Saquon Barkley.
GRADE: A-minus