Right tackle Lane Johnson already was nursing a high ankle sprain, and he appeared to aggravate the injury in the second half. Left tackle Jason Peters left the game in the third quarter with a bicep injury. The severity of the injury wasn't known, but if it's torn, it could be another season-ending injury for the 36-year-old nine-time Pro Bowler. The Eagles finished the game with Halapoulivatti Vaitai at left tackle and Isaac Seumalo, who started at left guard, moving outside to right tackle.