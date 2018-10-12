The Eagles have been plagued by slow starts this season. Going into Thursday night's game, they had scored just seven points in the first quarter and 26 in the first half in their first five games. Against the Giants, they put up 24 first-half points and scored on two of their first three possessions.
With Jay Ajayi out for the season and Darren Sproles sitting out his fifth straight game with a hamstring injury, Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement carried the running back load and played well. They combined for 47 yards on 10 first half carries, including a one-yard touchdown run by Clement, who had missed the previous two games with a quad injury.
Right tackle Lane Johnson already was nursing a high ankle sprain, and he appeared to aggravate the injury in the second half. Left tackle Jason Peters left the game in the third quarter with a bicep injury. The severity of the injury wasn't known, but if it's torn, it could be another season-ending injury for the 36-year-old nine-time Pro Bowler. The Eagles finished the game with Halapoulivatti Vaitai at left tackle and Isaac Seumalo, who started at left guard, moving outside to right tackle.
>> PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes from the Eagles-Giants game
After getting roughed up the previous two weeks by the Titans' Marcus Mariota and the Vikings's Kirk Cousins, the Eagles dug in against Eli Manning and the Giants. Last year, Manning threw for 800 yards and six touchdowns in two games against the Eagles. But Thursday, the Eagles did an excellent job of taking away Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard and pressuring Manning. He had his lowest completion percentage of the season and didn't have any touchdown passes.
Carson Wentz and the offense got their red-zone mojo back Thursday. After converting just five of 13 red-zone opportunities for touchdowns in their previous three games, the Eagles converted four of their first five trips inside the Giants 20 into TDs Thursday night. Alshon Jeffrey caught two red-zone TD passes from Carson Wentz. Tight end Zach Ertz added his second red-zone touchdown catch of the season.