Fifteen things to know about Golden Tate, who was acquired by the Eagles from Detroit on Tuesday for a third-round pick.
1. At 5-foot-10, 197 pounds, Tate is one of the most dangerous receivers after the catch. Can play in the slot or outside.
2. Turned 30 years old over the summer (Aug. 2) and is due to be a free agent after this season.
3. Twitter and Instagram handles are @ShowTimeTate, which he updated on Tuesday afternoon to reflect his trade to the Eagles. He will wear No. 19 for the Eagles.
4. Has never played a game at Lincoln Financial Field in his nine-year career.
5. Tate's best game of this season was in Week 4 at Dallas when he had eight catches for 132 yards and two TDs. His first opponent as an Eagle will be the Cowboys, Sunday night at the Linc on Nov. 11.
6. Broke into the NFL when Seattle drafted him in the second round in 2010 (60th overall) out of Notre Dame.
7. Won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks after the 2013 season and was selected to the Pro Bowl the following year with Detroit. Hasn't won a playoff game since that Super Bowl.
8. Posted at least 90 catches in all four of his seasons with Detroit after the Lions signed him in free agency from Seattle. Had 44-517-3 in seven games with Detroit this season and his 69 targets are easily a team high.
9. Played three seasons at Notre Dame. As a junior in 2009, Tate had 93 receptions for 1,496 yards and 15 touchdowns. Jimmy Clausen was his quarterback in college, Charlie Weis the Irish's coach.
10. Hilariously jumped into the Michigan State band after scoring one of those touchdowns. There are clips on YouTube.
11. Tate is from Hendersonville, Tenn. His father, Golden Jr., played at Tennessee State and was a Colts fifth-round pick in 1984.
12. Regarded for his high character, Tate did slip up as a rookie in 2010 when he and a friend were given warnings for trespassing after sneaking into a renowned Seattle-area doughnut shop that was in the bottom of the building where he was living. Apparently, a baker left a door unlocked or unattended.
13. Tate, who was 21 at the time, said he was embarrassed by the incident. "I'd rather learn on this … than on something on me being arrested or cited, something bigger," he said at the time. "Next time I will have the buddy go in and buy them instead."
14. Also was an outfielder at Notre Dame and was drafted in the 42nd round by the Diamondbacks in 2007. The first pick of the draft that year was 2018 World Series hero David Price of the Red Sox.
15. How's this for irony? Tate and his wife, Elise, have one child: a daughter named Londyn. And his sister, Breanna, is married to Jalen Ramsey, a cornerback for Jacksonville, which the Eagles just beat in London.