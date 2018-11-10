"His ability to recognize and react to coverage," coach Doug Pederson said. "He's a smart guy, obviously. One of the things that you see on film with him is his first-step quickness, then when you see it in person, it shows up. We all know about the yards after catch. He's strong, former running back, things like that.And really a guy that comes in here and – sometimes you don't know about work ethic with different players, but being a veteran player, coming in here, embracing the offense, embracing his role this week, and what we're asking him to do, he's done a really nice job."