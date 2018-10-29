The point is that there is little difference between the Eagles and most of the teams they've faced thus far. This isn't the 2017 squad. That ship has sailed. Right now, there are about five teams at the top of the NFL (Rams, Chiefs, Saints, Patriots, Chargers), five teams at the bottom (Raiders, Giants, 49ers, Cardinals, Bills), and everyone else. The Eagles are with everyone else. They can climb into the next tier. They have half a season remaining. But my guess is that they'll teeter along as they did in the first half. There are too many issues that are unlikely to go away.