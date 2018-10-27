–If the first seven weeks of the season are any indication, you probably can sleep in Sunday morning and skip the first quarter, and maybe even the second as well. The Eagles, who led the league in first-quarter scoring differential last season, are 28th in first-quarter scoring this season (3.0). Jacksonville is 29th (2.9). The Eagles are 23rd in first-half scoring (9.6). The Jaguars are 28th (7.6)