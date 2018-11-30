–Brian Baldinger has a lot of respect for Doug Pederson. But the NFL Network analyst and the man behind those popular Baldy's Breakdowns on Twitter, took issue with the design of a play Pederson has called three times in the last two games, including twice in the first half against the Giants. Corey Clement was stopped for no gain the first time they ran it. Josh Adams lost four yards the second time they ran it. "They like this play where (Zach) Ertz comes across and wham-blocks the guy and the guard is going to trap,'' Baldinger said. "Nelson Agholor is like a back/wide receiver on the play, and his job is to block the safety. But if the safety is sitting in the hole, like (the Giants') Landon Collins was, there's no physical way to block him. They ran it twice Sunday and ran it once the week before. My point is, you can't run that play. There's a lot of plays where you can adjust the blocking scheme and pick up the seventh guy in the box. But that particular play, I've seen it run three times in the last two games, and they've had a negative run all three times. At some point, whether it's the quarterback or whoever, they have to get out of that play. They can't run it. But they keep running it.''