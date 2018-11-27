"I think it's something that has always been there," Pederson said. "We've seen glimpses of that this season when we've rushed the ball for close to 30 times a game. That's been a good recipe. If you go back and look at the wins, we've been pretty successful doing that. The games that get lopsided obviously it's a different story because you have to rethink your plan just a little bit. But great job by the guys up front; starts with them. Tight ends are involved, receivers are involved…and then of course your quarterback. Your quarterback getting us in and out of runs, good to bad and bad to good. Just making all that work."