Pederson said cornerback Dexter McDougle will be a "situational guy" for the Eagles. The team signed McDougle on Tuesday. He spent eight games with the Eagles last year. McDougle is getting caught up with the game plan and terminology, but Pederson said the veteran has familiarity with the scheme and can immediately fill a role. … The Panthers had six players miss practice on Wednesday, but three were absent because of rest and one was not injury-related. Defensive tackle Kyle Love (shoulder) and linebacker Andre Smith (hamstring) were the only players out because of injuries.