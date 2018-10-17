The weekend off did little to clear the Eagles' injury report, which remained extensive when the team returned to practice Wednesday to begin preparing for the Carolina Panthers.
The Eagles missed six players at practice because of injuries, including right tackle Lane Johnson. They had four players who were limited, including quarterback Carson Wentz and left tackle Jason Peters.
Wentz didn't take his full allotment of snaps because of a back injury, but he's expected to be a full participant in Thursday's session and will play on Sunday, according to a league source.
There's much intrigue about the bookends of the offensive line. Peters will play through a biceps injury, and coach Doug Pederson did not feel the need to sit him for a few weeks to try to return Peters to full health.
"He definitely can play, no concern with injuring him any further or anything like that," Pederson said. "All the confidence in the world with him, and he'll be ready to go."
Johnson is expected to continue playing through an ankle injury despite missing practice. He missed practice last week and still played on a short week.
The other players who missed practice were running back Darren Sproles, cornerback Sidney Jones, and safety Corey Graham, all with hamstring injuries; linebacker Nate Gerry (ankle, knee); and linebacker D.J. Alexander (quadriceps). Cornerback Rasul Douglas was absent, too, but it was not injury-related.
Jones is expected to miss time. The Eagles could use Sproles, who has been out since Week 1, but Pederson said he remains "day to day." Pederson gave the same label to Graham, whose presence would be valuable given the injuries in the secondary. He missed last week's game. The Eagles also missed Alexander and Gerry against the Giants.
The other players who were limited were defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf). Barnett played last week and Ngata was on the practice field for the first time since Week 4.
Pederson said cornerback Dexter McDougle will be a "situational guy" for the Eagles. The team signed McDougle on Tuesday. He spent eight games with the Eagles last year. McDougle is getting caught up with the game plan and terminology, but Pederson said the veteran has familiarity with the scheme and can immediately fill a role. … The Panthers had six players miss practice on Wednesday, but three were absent because of rest and one was not injury-related. Defensive tackle Kyle Love (shoulder) and linebacker Andre Smith (hamstring) were the only players out because of injuries.