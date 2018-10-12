"I get what you're saying. Those are all things we'll consider. We've got time," Pederson said, when a reporter asked about giving Peters some recovery time, at age 36. "We've got 10 days before we play again, and we'll see where all our guys are … in a week or so. But right now, we're not going to make any of those determinations after this one game. I want to get through the weekend, get to next week, and see where everybody is at, coming up.