The Eagles have had "countless talks" about the schedule, linebacker Jordan Hicks said, and everyone is going to try to do what they can to fall asleep. Players aren't used to sleeping at 7 p.m., but they'll try different methods. The team is giving them travel suits. Some mentioned watching movies. Some have special earbuds. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld was excited about having his own row on the flight and has blue-light glasses. Defensive end Chris Long noted a method used by other transatlantic travelers.