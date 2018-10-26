They made their first shipment in August. They sent more supplies during the week leading up to the game. The end result will be three days in the London area that feel like South Philadelphia. Players and coaches might get their passports stamped, but the organization has made sure that everything they have at the NovaCare Complex will be available at the team hotel, the London Irish training grounds where they will practice, and Wembley Stadium. And that doesn't just include practice uniforms. The details include the toiletries and condiments that the Eagles use. So if a player wants to use his familiar ketchup with a meal, which will be cooked by a team chef, he'll be able to do so.