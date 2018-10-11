EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Lane Johnson is active against the New York Giants even after he was downgraded to questionable on Thursday because of an ankle injury.
The Eagles' inactives are linebackers D.J. Alexander and Nate Gerry; safety Corey Graham; offensive lineman Jordan Mailata and Matt Pryor; and running back Darren Sproles.
Mailata and Pryor are the only healthy scratches. The other five were declared out on Wednesday. Alexander has a quadriceps injury; Gerry has ankle and knee injuries; Graham has a hamstring injury; Ngata has a calf injury; and Sproles has a hamstring injury.
Nate Sudfeld is active as the third quarterback. Chance Warmack is active as a ninth offensive lineman because the Eagles have so many players out with injuries.
Safety Tre Sullivan will play one day after getting promoted from practice squad.