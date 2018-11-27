*Sunday might have been 37-year-old Eli Manning's final start against the Eagles, given the way the 3-8 Giants' season has gone. He is 10-20 against the Birds, according to Pro Football Reference, the first loss coming in the first game of Manning's career, back on Sept. 12, 2004, a mopup appearance in relief of Kurt Warner. Manning has more losses to the Eagles than any other team, and is 0-2 against them in the playoffs. He denied Sunday that there was any psychological factor to the Eagles having won five in a row and nine of 10 against the Giants. "No, I wouldn't know it if you didn't say that. So it's not a thought," Manning said.