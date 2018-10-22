"I look at it and it's not either, really," he said. "I mean, you look at personnel and you go, 'OK, is it lack of pass rush?' Well no, we still put pressure on Cam. Is it, 'Maybe we can tackle a little bit better in the back end?' I think sometimes we allowed too many yards after contact … I think guys have to understand situations, where we are in the game, the timing of it, and the score. There are a lot of things.