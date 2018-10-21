–Wentz has attempted 16 passes of 20 yards or more in his four starts. He has completed seven of them for 268 yards and two touchdowns – a 56-yard score to Jordan Matthews against Tennessee and a 13-yard TD to Alshon Jeffery against the Giants (he caught it seven yards deep in the end zone). Twelve of Wentz's 16 attempts of 20-plus yards have been to Jeffery (7) and Nelson Agholor (5). They've caught just three of them.