The Eagles have been trying to find a dependable lead back since Jay Ajayi went down in Week 5. Undrafted rookie Josh Adams looks like he might be the guy. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Adams, who opened the season on the practice squad and had just 11 carries in his first five games, is averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He was instrumental in Sunday's comeback win over the Giants, rushing for 80 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in the second half. Adams had five of the Eagles' six rushing first downs.