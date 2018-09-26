So there were new rules banning defensive players from using their body weight to drive quarterbacks into the ground, and any sign that a blitzing linebacker's hand had brushed against a quarterback's head, no matter how gentle or glancing the blow, is cause for a penalty, and the surest bet in any NFL game now is that the referee will announce a penalty that insults everyone's intelligence. Too many of these calls are coming on plays that anyone who has watched football for five minutes knows are neither dirty nor excessive, and the evolution of the quarterback position has only complicated matters. It was one thing to have Lawrence Taylor teeing off on sitting ducks such as Ron Jaworski and Neil Lomax in the mid-1980s. It's another thing now that Wentz, Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, and other quarterbacks are as big and as fast, or bigger and faster, than the defenders trying to track them down.