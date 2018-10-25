The Eagles practiced Wednesday without running backs Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood, although there appears to be less reason for concern that they won't have enough rushers for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, because Smallwood's absence was not injury-related.
Smallwood missed practice for a personal reason, the team said. Sproles continues to nurse a hamstring injury. He has not played since Week 1, and his status for this week does not look good. Corey Clement and Josh Adams were the only running backs from the active roster at practice. Donnel Pumphrey, who joined the practice squad Tuesday, was also on the field.
Cornerback Sidney Jones remains out with a hamstring injury. He will not make the trip to London this weekend. Safety Corey Graham is still out with a hamstring injury suffered three weeks ago. Cornerback Rasul Douglas was absent for a personal reason.
Linebacker Nate Gerry continues to miss time with ankle and knee injuries.
Quarterback Carson Wentz was limited at practice on Wednesday because of a back injury, but he's expected to be a full participant in Thursday's session. Linebacker D.J. Alexander (quadriceps), tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf), and tackle Jason Peters (biceps) were all limited.
Malcolm Jenkins has always believed that quarterback Colin Kaepernick deserves a job in the NFL. It was apparent to Jenkins even more this week.
"I can turn on the tape this week of our opponent and see that Colin Kaepernick deserves a job," Jenkins said.
The Jaguars, who entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, are struggling on offense this season. They benched quarterback Blake Bortles during Sunday's 20-7 loss to Houston and put in Cody Kessler. Bortles, who is back in the lineup this week, has nine touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.
Staff writer Jeff McLane contributed to this report.