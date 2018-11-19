But Pederson had his quarterback take a seven-step drop off play-action. "We had a shot play called down the field," he said. The Eagles were in max protection and Wentz should have had enough time to throw downfield. But by the time he turned, Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins was in his face and Wentz took a sack. Stefen Wisniewski, center Jason Kelce's backup, failed to pick up his block, and the Eagles faced fourth-and-13. The Saints ran into Cameron Johnston on the ensuing punt, and it could be argued that Pederson should have gambled on fourth-and-8, as well. But he didn't and the Saints got the ball back, marched down the field, and took a 24-7 lead before halftime.