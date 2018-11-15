The Eagles' run defense hasn't been nearly as good as it was last year. They are 23rd in opponent rush average (4.7) and gave up 151 yards to the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday and 130 to Giants rookie Saquon Barkley in Week 6. The Cowboys had nine rushing first downs, the most against the Eagles since 2016. The Eagles have allowed 4.75 yards per carry on first down, eighth highest in the league. In the last four games, they've given up 7.6 yards per carry on first down.