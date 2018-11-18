NEW ORLEANS — Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata are both active on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. They were both questionable for the game; Johnson missed last week's game with a knee injury.
Cornerback Sidney Jones is also back after missing a month with a hamstring injury. Cornerback De'Vante Bausby is active one day after getting promoted from the practice squad.
The Eagles' inactives are safety Deiondre' Hall, tackle Jordan Mailata, cornerback Jalen Mills, offensive lineman Matt Pryor, running back Darren Sproles, quarterback Nate Sudfeld, and offensive lineman Chance Warmack.
With Johnson back in the lineup, the offensive line reserves are Halapouilvaati Vaitai and Stefen Wisniewski.
The starting cornerbacks are expected to be Jones and Rasul Douglas. Chandon Sullivan, Cre'von LeBlanc and Bausby are the backup cornerbacks.