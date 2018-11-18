People in the Delaware Valley won't be the only ones rooting for the Birds today. "Vegas is big Eagles fans today!" said Bill Sattler, of Caesars.
The Eagles-Saints point spread, which was as high as 9 during the week, has been bet down to 7.
William Hill-US, the prolific Vegas sportsbook operation which runs the Ocean Resort and Tropicana, reported at 12:30 that 72 percent of the money on that game was on Drew Brees and the Saints.
New Orleans has won eight in a row outright and seven in a row against the spread.
"We have a small risk on the Saints winning both moneyline and covering the spread," said Mattias Stetz, COO of the SugarHouse's New Jersey mobile operation.
Sattler, from Caesars, says that their liability comes the amateurs. The professional bettors got in and dropped the line.
"(We have) heavy public action on Saints and over," he said, "however sharp money is on the Eagles at +7.5."
*As of 2:45 p.m. Sunday.