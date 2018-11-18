–The Eagles used a lot more 11 personnel (1RB, 1TE, 3WR) against the Cowboys last week than they had in the previous eight games. Forty-three of their 62 plays(69.3 per cent) against the Cowboys were with 11 personnel. Two other plays, including Carson Wentz's first-quarter interception, featured four wide receivers. In their first eight games, the Eagles had used sets with more than two wide receivers just 49.8 percent of the time. Rookie Dallas Goedert, the team's No. 2 tight end behind Zach Ertz, had played at least 40 percent of the snaps in each of the previous six games. Against the Cowboys, he played just 29 percent (18 snaps).