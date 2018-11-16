Jones said the Eagles have brought him back slowly in practice this week, although he was a full participant on Thursday for the first time since suffering the injury in an Oct. 11 victory over the Giants. He said that everyone is rotating into the different cornerback spots, not wanting to give away how the Eagles will use him. But coach Doug Pederson said the Eagles are practicing Jones on the outside more this week, and that they like Avonte Maddox in the slot – an alignment the Eagles can use more now because Corey Graham is healthy enough to play safety when the Eagles are in the nickel. Jones didn't require much time to get used to his old position.