Doug Pederson insisted that Sidney Jones' hamstring was completely healed before he took the field against the Saints, although NBC Sports reported that New Orleans coach Sean Payton targeted Jones in the passing and running games because he didn't think Jones would "hold up."
Jones left the game with a hamstring injury after 22 snaps, and is not expected to be ready to play this week when the Eagles make a last-gasp attempt to save their season against the Giants.
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was asked Tuesday what he makes of the Jones situation, of a player the team thinks is a key piece of its future being dismissed as a weak link. Jones, 6 feet, 181 pounds, has encountered a series of hamstring problems since returning from Achilles tendon surgery late last season.
"I think it's probably a little bit overblown because it goes on all the time. They tested a guy that was coming back from an injury, I think. That's really not a surprise to us," Schwartz said.
Is Jones too frail to become the player the Eagles drafted him to be?
"In that game, he didn't hold up. I can't speak on anything more than that game. He played some good football for us early in the year. Got his hamstring [on Oct. 11 against the Giants]. Tried to come back and be available for his team. It did not work out."
The Eagles thought they had taken strong moves to address the future of their cornerbacking when they drafted Jones in 2017's second round, then took Rasul Douglas in the third. Douglas was barely playing in the defense this season before injuries ravaged the secondary; now that he is playing, he is giving up lots of catches and yards.
The Eagles added defensive tackle Tim Jernigan to the 53-man roster Tuesday, releasing T.Y. McGill. This could matter on Sunday, when Saquon Barkley and the Giants visit. Jernigan was a solid starter in 2017, much better than Haloti Ngata, McGill, or any of the practice squad-level guys who have been playing opposite Fletcher Cox this season.
Jernigan, 26, underwent offseason back surgery and has been on the non-football injury list.