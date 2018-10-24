The more appropriate year to examine is probably 2005, when the Eagles brought back most of the players from a team that went 13-3, dominated the NFC throughout the regular season and postseason, and lost Super Bowl XXXIX to the Patriots by just three points. But the 2005 Eagles were nowhere near the same team as the 2004 Eagles. They went 6-10, losing eight of their last 10 games, and the narrative that was popular then and has grown into gospel since is that Terrell Owens — from his demands for a new contract to his distracting and attention-seeking driveway sit-ups to his conflicts with Donovan McNabb, Andy Reid, and offensive coordinator Brad Childress – singlehandedly blew the season up.