–Remember that 13-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to Alshon Jeffery early in the Eagles' win over the Giants in which he threw across his body into an itsy-bitsy window in the end zone? Doug Pederson initially thought Wentz's willingness to make that dangerous throw might have been influenced by the penalty flag that was thrown on the play on Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree. That Wentz figured he had a free play, so why not do his best Brett Favre imitation. Not exactly. Wentz said he never saw the flag. "It's hard to see flags when you're running around trying to see everybody else,'' he said. "I was just trusting Alshon to make a play, and he made it.''