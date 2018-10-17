Still, the Eagles' plans at defensive tackle going into the season didn't include a player who was waived by Oakland before the season and was on the practice squad in September. The Eagles use their defensive ends inside on passing downs, so Michael Bennett and Brandon Graham fill a part of the defensive tackle void next to Cox. But for a position that the Eagles value — and one that seemed to be in good shape after Jernigan signed a lucrative contract extension last season to remain next to Cox — they are lighter than they'd like to be.