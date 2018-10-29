The reason is Adams, who rushed for 61 yards on nine carries Sunday in the Eagles' 24-18 victory over the Jaguars, who ran in a way that Clement and Smallwood haven't lately, who gave the Eagles a needed jolt. He gave his career one, too. It was dicey for him for a while. His production had plummeted over his final five games for the Fighting Irish. His Heisman candidacy fizzled out. At the NFL scouting combine, he learned he had a broken foot. No one drafted him. The Eagles signed him, waived him, then signed him again. He had just 11 carries in five games for them before Sunday, before he gave the Eagles pause to think that maybe they don't have to surrender another valuable draft pick to acquire another running back.