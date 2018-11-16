–You know about the Eagles' slow starts this season. They've scored just 21 points in the first quarter. They've scored on their first possession just twice in nine games and have yet to put up any points on their second possession. They're averaging just 3.62 yards per play on their first possession. Then there are the Saints. They've scored touchdowns on their first possession in six of nine games. They've scored six times on their second possession (three TDs, three field goals). They've scored touchdowns on their first and second possessions in each of the last two games. And they're averaging 6.84 yards per play on their first possession.