Things were looking good for the Eagles.
And then they weren't.
Let's take a look at how the social media masses reacted in real time to what happened on the field during the Eagles' 21-17 loss to the Panthers on Sunday — before, during and after.
Things started off chippy on Sunday when Panthers' safety Eric Reid exchanged some words with Eagles' safety Malcolm Jenkins.
Jenkins, for his part, was pretty happy to be on the field. He shared this message on social media before the game.
Before the game, Eagles Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins was honored with his Super Bowl ring. A few famous faces joined him for the ceremony.
One Tweeter had a great reply to seeing the Sixers' Joel Embiid posing with Dawkins:
Also at the Linc was "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman.
And social media loved that pairing, too.
Early into the game, Carson Wentz took a late hit from none other than Eric Reid. Zach Ertz wasn't going to let anyone take a shot at his quarterback.
However, Ertz stood no chance. He went at Reid, who pulled a wrestling move on the tight end.
Eagles fans everywhere were feeling themselves on social media early in the game …
… that would change later.
Ertz, for his part, had himself a day, climbing to fifth on the team's all-time receptions list.
He's among some storied company.
Ertz finished with nine receptions on 11 targets for 138 yards to lead Eagles' receivers. Fans loved it.
Speaking of Ertz — another Ertz got a shoutout from the Eagles after this creative free-kick touchdown celebration.
Ertz wasn't the only Eagles tight end to get in on the action on Sunday: Dallas Goedert scored the second touchdown of his career and his first since the Eagles' win over the Colts on Sept. 23.
Ertz and Goedert weren't the only players to impress. Alshon Jeffery broke some ankles en route to seven catches for 88 yards and a TD.
Trying to figure out what went wrong? My colleague Les Bowen sums it up here.
The Eagles missed the help of Mike Wallace and Jay Ajayi. In total, Birds' running backs had 57 yards on 24 carries. Ouch.
This seems to be a theme this season: The Eagles kept it exciting until the end. This interception by Reid that would have sealed the game was overturned — not that it mattered much, since Wentz fumbled and the Panthers recovered to end the game shortly after.
I'm not sure if this is allowed, but the mayor of Charlotte ruled it an interception. Panthers fans probably want her in the NFL league office on Sundays.
Speaking of that league office …
After the game, Reid wasn't done.
Those comments are bound to get people talking.