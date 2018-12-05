After four weeks, Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate has finally gotten comfortable enough in Philadelphia to jokingly mock longtime WIP host Howard Eskin.
Following Monday night's 28-13 win over the Washington Redskins, where Tate caught every pass thrown his way, he was interviewed by Eskin for WIP's Eagles radio coverage.
It wasn't cold enough for Eskin to don his trademark fur coat, but the fashionable sports talker was sporting a mustard-yellow vest and bright-yellow headphones in support of the Eagles autism challenge. So Tate decided to begin the interview by describing Eskin's attire to fans listening to the game on the radio.
"You look sharp today, by the way… I'm just now getting to know you. I've only seen you for four weeks now," Tate said, "You're looking like a banana pudding."
"It's called fashion! I get it," Eskin joked on Twitter Wednesday morning.
Tate had his best game Monday night since being traded from the Lions on Oct. 30, catching seven passes for 85 yards and a six-yard touchdown reception, which broke a first-quarter scoring drought for the Eagles that had stretched across six games. Tate celebrated his first touchdown as an Eagles player by breaking out the worm.
"Tonight just felt really organic,'' Tate told my colleague Ed Barkowitz. "We went out there and played ball. I didn't think anybody was trying to get me the ball too much. It just worked the way it worked.
"We just made a few plays here and there. It just so happened statistically that I had a decent game and scored my first touchdown, which I'm pumped about," Tate added. "I can give the ball to my daughter [10-month-old Londyn]. That will be cool.''
Next up for the Eagles are the Dallas Cowboys. Tate made his uninspiring Birds debut against the Cowboys, catching just two passes for 19 yards. Back in September, while Tate was still with the Lions, he burned the Cowboys with eight catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
"We've got to prepare for everything and be on our toes and hopefully not let that happen again," Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie told the Dallas Morning News in November. "That's probably why the Eagles got him, honestly. They know we don't like him."