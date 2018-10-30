There's a connotation with that phrase, though, that doesn't quite capture what the Eagles have done here. Saying that a team is going "all-in" implies exactly what the term means in poker: that a player has pushed every last one of his chips to the center of the table – and that if the wrong card is dealt on the river, he's gone for good. A third-round pick is indeed a steep price for a player whose contract will expire at the end of this season – even for a player, such as Tate, who seems a perfect fit for the Eagles' offense and addresses an obvious need for skill-position talent. But it's wrong to suggest or believe that, with this trade, the Eagles are taking a one-and-only shot at another championship, and that if it fails, they won't return to the Super Bowl before the dawn of the 22nd century.