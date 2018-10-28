LONDON — The Eagles will receive a boost to their defense with the return of defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, who is active on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after missing the past three games with a calf injury. Ngata was listed as questionable for the game.
The Eagles also have rookie cornerback Chandon Sullivan active during his first week with the team. The Eagles promoted Sullivan to the active roster on Thursday.
The Eagles' inactives are cornerback Sidney Jones, safety Corey Graham, running back Darren Sproles, linebacker Nate Gerry, offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, and offensive guard Matt Pryor.
Jones (hamstring), Graham (hamstring), Spoles (hamstring), and Gerry (knee, ankle) were declared out for the game ahead of time. Mailata, Pryor, and Sudfeld are healthy scratches.
The Eagles are wearing white jerseys and white pants for the game in London.