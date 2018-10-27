Again, Peters wasn't flawless, as he has been for so many games — so many seasons, for that matter. He couldn't keep Wes Horton out of the backfield on a running play early in the second quarter. He committed a false-start penalty midway through the second quarter, his fourth of the season, which is tied for second in the league, and his seven total penalties are tied for the league lead, but he hasn't been a particularly spotless blocker since he hit 30. He committed 11 penalties in 2014 and 2016, and he went to Pro Bowl in each of those seasons.