The root of everything seemed to be the first quarter. Somehow, a team that outscored opponents 106-48 in the first 15 minutes during the 2017 season was being outscored 23-7 during that time period this season. A defense built to play with a lead was having to play from behind. An offense that opponents once complained was too diverse to shut down was starting slow, taking penalties and sacks that made it one-dimensional.