2. Foles missed his first practice of training camp. The Eagles didn't have an update. Foles sat out most of camp and preseason last year with an elbow injury. He doesn't necessarily need the work, but with Wentz still being held out of team drills, there was a lot of Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan on Sunday. Tight end Zach Ertz was sidelined for a second straight practice. Coach Doug Pederson said he was just taking a day off on Friday, but Ertz obviously has had some sort of physical setback. It doesn't appear serious. He was jogging a fair amount. Wide receiver Markus Wheaton joined the injured for the first time. Tight end Richard Rodgers, center Ian Park and linebacker Asantay Brown weren't in pads and watched practice. Receiver Shelton Gibson is still out with a concussion, but he was at practice and is further along in the protocol. Receiver Mike Wallace briefly ran to the locker room after a team drill but he returned, although he didn't take the field again.