ESPN is reporting that a deal between the Bills and Eagles that would send LeSean McCoy to Philadelphia is looking "increasingly unlikely."
Adam Schefter reported Sunday, before the kickoff of the Bills' 20-13 loss to the Texans, that the former Eagles running back might end up with a different team before the Oct. 30 trade deadline, but it probably won't be the Eagles.
Earlier in the week — following the news that Jay Ajayi would miss the rest of the season — rumors began to surface suggesting the Eagles had reached out to the Bills to inquire about trading for McCoy. Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn't deny that someone might have reached out, but that's pretty much all he said.
"Just to get out in front of this LeSean thing a little bit here the best I could, as best I can, LeSean is one of our better players, thought he had a good game the other day, and we're just looking forward to playing the Houston Texans," McDermott said on Wednesday.
The ESPN report said another team might try to trade for McCoy, but that the Bills wouldn't want to trade him unless they could get an equally good player in return — something the Eagles were not going to do.
McCoy is embroiled in a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend that alleges he physically abused her. Delicia Cordon is seeking at least $50 million in damages after she was she was left bloodied and bruised following an altercation and a home owned by McCoy in Atlanta in July. As part of the lawsuit, the mother of McCoy's 6-year-old child filed an affidavit claiming McCoy has abused his son and his dog.
The 30-year-old running back had 16 carries for 73 yards and no touchdowns in the Bills' loss on Sunday, which dropped Buffalo to 2-4.
The depleted Eagles' running backs corps was led by Wendell Smallwood on Thursday, who had 18 carries for 54 yards in the Birds' 34-13 win over the Giants. Corey Clement had 11 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown.
"This game was definitely a test for us, to see do we need to get somebody," Clement said after Thursday's game. "I talked to Howie [Roseman] before the game — you have to have confidence in our room … We don't need to look on the outside, we know what we have on our team … I definitely told him that. He said, 'Make me believe that we don't need a back.' "