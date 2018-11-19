In March 2016, the Eagles traded Sanchez to the Broncos for a conditional pick in the 2017 draft. He spent training camp in a three-way battle for the starting spot and was released in September when he lost it to Trevor Siemian. The Cowboys signed him on the same day to back up Dak Prescott, then a rookie, who was starting in place of injured Tony Romo. Sanchez appeared in just two games, one of which was a loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in the regular-season finale.